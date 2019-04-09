Italy's GDP to grow 0.1% in 2019 - DEF draft

Rome, April 9 - Italy's GDP is set to grow 0.1% this year, according to a draft of the government's DEF economic blueprint. This is down from the government's previous forecast of growth of 1% in 2019. It said GDP was set to rise 0.6% in 2020, 0.7% in 2021 and 0.9% in 2022. The draft DEF added, however, that the government thinks GDP could actually rise 0.2% this year and 0.7% in 2020 thanks to the effects of measures it will introduce.