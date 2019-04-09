Flat tax may apply to families on under 50,000 euros-Salvini

Milan, April 9 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that the government's planned two-tier 'flat tax' may apply on to households with a combined income of up to 50,000 euros, at first at least. The tax reform is expected to feature in DEF economic blueprint that the government is set to approve. "That is the reasoning we are starting from," Salvini told reporters at Milan's Salone del Mobile furniture fair when asked about the 50,000-euro-per-family threshold. "The important thing is to do things. It's right to talk but then it is necessary to act. "There is already a lower tax rate for self-employed people, artisans and shop-keepers. Now we want to reduce taxes for families and employed workers too".