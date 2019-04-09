Italian online retail sales up 17.5% in Feb - ISTAT

Rome, April 9 - Online retail sales in Italy soared by 17.5% in February in value terms compared to the same month in 2018, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said retail sales as a whole were largely stable in February with respect to January, increasing 0.1% in value terms but decreasing 0.1% in volume terms. Compared to February 2018, overall retail sales were up 0.9% in value terms and 0.3% in volume terms.