Ruling alliance should focus on growth - Tria

Rome, April 9 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has denied reports he is close to quitting and argued the League/5-Star Movement (M5S) coalition backing Premier Giuseppe Conte's government should focus on boosting economy growth. The Italian economy slipped into recession in the second half of 2018 and growth is expected to be sluggish this year, perhaps even negative. "There isn't a government in any other European country that enjoys such solid support from the electorate and from parliament as in Italy," Tria said in interview published in Tuesday's edition of La Repubblica. "The ruling majority has huge political capital and, therefore, it has great responsibility too and it should put this at the service of growth". He said that reports of continued tension within the government were wrong and said he had never considered, nor threatened, resigning. When asked about whether the pledge to introduce a two-tier flat tax would feature in the government's new DEF economic blueprint, Tria said the executive would have to intervene in relation to public spending too.