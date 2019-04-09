Man killed, son injured in Naples hit (2)

Naples, April 9 - A 57-year-old man was shot dead and his 32-year-old son was injured in a hit in Naples' San Giovanni a Teducci district on Tuesday, apparently in front of a small child, sources said. The dead man, who was named as Luigi Mignano, was said to be linked to the Rinaldi mafia clan and had a criminal record for extortion and drugs felonies. The son, Pasquale Mignano, was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Apart from some traffic misdemeanors, the son does not appear to have a criminal record. The dead man's grandson may have witnessed the shooting as his school bag was found at the crime scene. It is suspected that gunmen in a scooter staged the hit as the victims were about to get into their car, perhaps to take the child to school.