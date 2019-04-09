Martedì 09 Aprile 2019 | 13:37

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Flat tax may apply to families on under 50,000 euros-Salvini

Rome
Ruling alliance should focus on growth - Tria

Rome
Italian online retail sales up 17.5% in Feb - ISTAT

Naples
Man killed, son injured in Naples hit (2)

Cairo
Libya: Conte talks on phone to Serraj about attack

Rome
Italy's 2018 debt-to-GDP ratio up to 132.2%

Rome
Italy's GDP rose 0.9% in 2018 says ISTAT

Rome
Not afraid of Casapound, Rome mayor says

Milan
Dead body found in cellars of Milan house

Rome
25,000 Roma live in Italy 'shanty towns'

Rome
Confindustria-Cgil Cisl Uil appeal for Europe

Il Biancorosso

IL PRESIDENTE
De Laurentiis: "Cornacchini bravoHa amalgamato e tenuto saldo il gruppo"

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariA Modugno (Ba)
Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

TarantoArresto nel Tarantino
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia moglie

BrindisiA S.Vito dei Normanni
Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

LecceL'incontro
Galatina festeggia la sua Silvia, astrofisica della Nasa

BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Ex Ilva, analisi su emissioni: valori in aumento ma nei limiti. Melucci chiede incontro a Costa

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Vinitaly, stand del porto di Taranto con foto di Gallipoli. Liviano attacca Pugliapromozione, l'agenzia: «Non c'entriamo»

Musica: David Garrett, il 15 settembre all'Arena di Verona

Bari, blitz di Decaro tra i rifiuti dei ristoranti: «Vi svuoterò la spazzatura nei locali»

migranti

Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

Naples

Dead man linked to mafia clan, grandson may have seen shooting

Naples, April 9 - A 57-year-old man was shot dead and his 32-year-old son was injured in a hit in Naples' San Giovanni a Teducci district on Tuesday, apparently in front of a small child, sources said. The dead man, who was named as Luigi Mignano, was said to be linked to the Rinaldi mafia clan and had a criminal record for extortion and drugs felonies. The son, Pasquale Mignano, was taken to hospital with leg injuries. Apart from some traffic misdemeanors, the son does not appear to have a criminal record. The dead man's grandson may have witnessed the shooting as his school bag was found at the crime scene. It is suspected that gunmen in a scooter staged the hit as the victims were about to get into their car, perhaps to take the child to school.

