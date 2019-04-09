Libya: Conte talks on phone to Serraj about attack

Cairo, April 9 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte called Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday to discuss the offensive being waged by General Khalifa Haftar, a strongman based in the east of the country, the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) said via Facebook on Tuesday. The leaders discussed "developments and the repercussions of the attack by the forces of Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli and a series of Libya cities" according to the post. "Conte stated that Italy categorically rejects this attack that creates instability, hitting the civil airport (of Tripoli) and threatening the lives of civilians" it said. "He appealed for the immediate end of this military operation and called for Haftar's forces to return to the positions that they started from".