Naples
Man killed, son injured in Naples hit (2)

Cairo
Libya: Conte talks on phone to Serraj about attack

Rome
Italy's 2018 debt-to-GDP ratio up to 132.2%

Rome
Italy's GDP rose 0.9% in 2018 says ISTAT

Rome
Not afraid of Casapound, Rome mayor says

Milan
Dead body found in cellars of Milan house

Rome
25,000 Roma live in Italy 'shanty towns'

Rome
Confindustria-Cgil Cisl Uil appeal for Europe

Cairo
Haftar army shd withdraw - Italy envoy

Rome
Talk of M5S in EPP unreal says Tajani

Cairo
Libya envoy Buccino meets Serraj in Tripoli

BariA Modugno (Ba)
Ricercato da 4 anni per droga, si spaccia invano per il fratello: arrestato un albanese

MateraNel Materano
Evade dai domiciliari, arrestato 33enne a Policoro

PotenzaNel Potentino
Lagonegro, gas radon oltre i limiti, chiude scuola

TarantoArresto nel Tarantino
Massafra, ignora il divieto di avvicinamento e minaccia moglie

BrindisiA S.Vito dei Normanni
Nasconde droga nella cappa della cucina, arrestato

LecceL'incontro
Galatina festeggia la sua Silvia, astrofisica della Nasa

BatCorsa
Paolo, il maratoneta ipovedente di Barletta commuove Roma

FoggiaA San Severo (Fg)
S.Severo, picchia e offende per anni la moglie, anche in pubblico: 40enne in carcere

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

«Meraviglie»: il viaggio di Alberto Angela finisce a Lecce e Melpignano

Vinitaly, stand del porto di Taranto con foto di Gallipoli. Liviano attacca Pugliapromozione, l'agenzia: «Non c'entriamo»

Musica: David Garrett, il 15 settembre all'Arena di Verona

Gelateria Michel: quando i gelati sono scritti in dialetto

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Cairo

Libya: Conte talks on phone to Serraj about attack

Haftar's forces mounting offensive on Tripoli

Libya: Conte talks on phone to Serraj about attack

Cairo, April 9 - Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte called Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj on Monday to discuss the offensive being waged by General Khalifa Haftar, a strongman based in the east of the country, the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) said via Facebook on Tuesday. The leaders discussed "developments and the repercussions of the attack by the forces of Khalifa Haftar on Tripoli and a series of Libya cities" according to the post. "Conte stated that Italy categorically rejects this attack that creates instability, hitting the civil airport (of Tripoli) and threatening the lives of civilians" it said. "He appealed for the immediate end of this military operation and called for Haftar's forces to return to the positions that they started from".

