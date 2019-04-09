Italy's 2018 debt-to-GDP ratio up to 132.2%

Rome, April 9 - The Bank of Italy said Tuesday that the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio for 2018 was 132.2%, up from 131.4% in 2017. Both figures were revised up from previous estimates by 0.1 of percentage point after ISTAT added 10 entities to its calculations for the public sector. The central bank said Italy's public debt stood at 2.322 trillion euros on December 31, 2018, up from 2.269 trillion at the end of 2017.