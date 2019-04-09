Italy's GDP rose 0.9% in 2018 says ISTAT

Man killed, son injured in Naples hit (2)
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
09 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 9 - ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's gross domestic product rose 0.9% last year, confirming the figure it gave as an initial estimate. The statistics agency revised up the growth figure for 2017 from 1.6% to 1.7%, however. The revision was linked to ISTAT adding 10 agencies, including rail network RFI, to its calculations for the civil service.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su