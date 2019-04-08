FCA plea bargains in US, pays $110 mn

New York, April 8 - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles on Monday plea-bargained and vowed to pay $110 million to resolve a dispute with shareholders who had accused it of misleading information to investors on diesel vehicles and failing to comply with US norms, Bloomberg reported. A group of investors had sued FCA, accusing it of falsely stating it complied with US safety rules, Bloomberg said. When FCA later said it did not conduct recalls adequately, the shares lost value. The plea bargain must be first approved by a federal judge.