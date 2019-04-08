Not afraid of Casapound, Rome mayor says

Rome, April 8 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi on Monday wrote in a Facebook post that her administration was not afraid of neo-fascist group CasaPound which staged violent protests last week that prevented the transfer of 70 Roma people to a reception area in Torre Maura, an eastern suburb of Rome. "We are not scared of CasaPound", Raggi wrote. "Rome remains an open city", a city "of rights". "It will never be the city of hatred", the mayor also wrote. "Can we discriminate people based on the color of their skin, the religion they profess or their ethnic group? I say no", said Raggi, adding that "the law is the only shield that protects us from injustice and bullying". Protesters, which included members of CasaPound and of the far-right Forza Nuova party, forced the city council to transfer the Roma people, including women and children, to another area.