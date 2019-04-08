Confindustria-Cgil Cisl Uil appeal for Europe

Rome, April 8 - Business lobby Confindustria and trade unions Cgil, Cisl and Uil issued a joint appeal for Europe ahead of the European elections Monday urging citizens to "vote to back their idea of the future and defend democracy, European values, sustainable economic growth and social justice". They asked Italian parliamentarians for a "priority" extraordinary plan for investments, EU industrial policy and a commitment to develop social dialogue and collective bargaining. The appeal was issued jointly.