Rome
Confindustria-Cgil Cisl Uil appeal for Europe

Cairo
Haftar army shd withdraw - Italy envoy

Rome
Talk of M5S in EPP unreal says Tajani

Cairo
Libya envoy Buccino meets Serraj in Tripoli

New York
FCA plea bargains in US, pays $110 mn

Rome
Working on talks between all Libya sides - Salvini

Genoa
Rock climbing worker falls and dies

Verona
Four in 10 foreigners say Italian wine, food top - poll

Rome
Rome residents protest council house for Roma

Verona
Wine grape production up 13.8% as prices plunge, Vinitaly

Milan
Life asked for mother, son in ex-footballer's death

"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

PotenzaIl processo
Inchiesta petrolio, ascoltato per 7 ore responsabile Eni

FoggiaNel foggiano
Ischitella, a luglio arriva il festival per i nudisti

BariIn via Dante
Rubano borse da 5mila euro in pieno centro a Bari: recuperate da agente fuori servizio

LecceLo sbarco
Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano rapinato e a digiuno da una settimana: polizia lo fa ricoverare

BrindisiTra Mesagne e Torre S.Susanna
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Gelateria Michel: quando i gelati sono scritti in dialetto

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Bari, blitz di Decaro tra i rifiuti dei ristoranti: «Vi svuoterò la spazzatura nei locali»

Rome

Confindustria-Cgil Cisl Uil appeal for Europe

Vote for democracy, values, growth and jobs

Rome, April 8 - Business lobby Confindustria and trade unions Cgil, Cisl and Uil issued a joint appeal for Europe ahead of the European elections Monday urging citizens to "vote to back their idea of the future and defend democracy, European values, sustainable economic growth and social justice". They asked Italian parliamentarians for a "priority" extraordinary plan for investments, EU industrial policy and a commitment to develop social dialogue and collective bargaining. The appeal was issued jointly.

