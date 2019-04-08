Haftar army shd withdraw - Italy envoy

Cairo, April 9 - The army of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar, now threatening Tripoli, should "return from where it came, Italian Ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino told Premier Fayez al-Serraj on Monday, the UN-backed government said on Facebook. Buccino, it said, "confirmed the refusal on the part of his country of the aggression in Tripoli and the threat that it represents for civilians' lives". The Italian envoy "stressed the need for the army to return whence it came", it said. According to the Libyan premier's press office, Serraj told Buccino that "the Libyan military forces are able to defeat tthe aggressor and all those who try to destabilise and terrorise civilians". Buccino met al-Serraj in Tripoli at the headquarters of the UN-backed government for talks that touched on the "the latest developments in the political and security situation in Libya", the Libyan government said in its Facebook post. As well as the latest developments, the talks also concerned "the repercussions of the security situation in the capital and in various Libyan cities," the government added. Buccino met al-Serraj amid fresh clashes at Tripoli airport between the forces of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar and the forces of the national-unity government backed by the UN. Italy is working on setting up talks between all sides in the Libyan conflict, Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said earlier Monday. "We are talking to all the parties in conflict, which are more than two, to arrive at a table in which each will represent a part of Libya," he said. House Speaker Roberto Fico, of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the EU should be "united against any military solution" to the crisis. Centre left opposition Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti said Italy's action in trying to stop the conflict had been "weak". "The danger is being underestimated," he said. Fighting between rival forces over Libya's capital that began last week has displaced 2,800 people so far, the U.N. said Monday as the death toll climbed to 49, including civilians. The violence, triggered by a Libyan commander whose forces advanced on Tripoli and clashed with rival militias supporting the U.N.-backed government there, has threatened to ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Geddafi. Fighting was underway Monday at Tripoli's shuttered international airport, some 24 kilometers (15 miles) from central Tripoli. The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Haftar, said Saturday it seized the area. However, the militias supporting the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli claimed Monday they recaptured the facility. The airport has not been functioning since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of it.