Working on talks between all Libya sides - Salvini

Rome, April 8 - Italy is working on setting up talks between all aides in the Libyan conflict, Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini said Monday. "We are talking to all the parties in conflict, which are more than two, to arrive at a table in which each will represent a part of Libya," he said. House Speaker Roberto Fico, of the ruling 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the EU should be "united against any military solution" to the crisis. Centre left opposition Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti said Italy's action in trying to stop the conflict had been "weak". "The danger is being underestimated," he said. Italian Ambassador to Tripoli Giuseppe Buccino on Monday met Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli at the headquarters of the UN-backed government for talks that touched on "the latest developments in the political and security situation in Libya", the Libyan government said in a Facebook post. Fighting between rival forces over Libya's capital that began last week has displaced 2,800 people so far, the U.N. said Monday as the death toll climbed to 49, including civilians. The violence, triggered by a Libyan commander whose forces advanced on Tripoli and clashed with rival militias supporting the U.N.-backed government there, has threatened to ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Fighting was underway Monday at Tripoli's shuttered international airport, some 24 kilometers (15 miles) from central Tripoli. The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Haftar, said Saturday it seized the area. However, the militias supporting the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli claimed Monday they recaptured the facility. The airport has not been functioning since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of it.