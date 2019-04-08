Libya envoy Buccino meets Serraj in Tripoli

Cairo, April 8 - Italian Ambassador to Tripoli Giuseppe Buccino on Monday met Libyan Premier Fayez al-Serraj in Tripoli at the headquarters of the UN-backed government for talks that touched on the "the latest developments in the political and security situation in Libya", the Libyan government said in a Facebook post. As well as the latest developments, the talks also concerned "the repercussions of the security situation in the capital and in various Libyan cities," the government added. Buccino met al-Serraj amid fresh clashes at Tripoli airport between the forces of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar and the forces of the national-unity government backed by the UN.