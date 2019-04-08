Four in 10 foreigners say Italian wine, food top - poll

Verona, April 8 - A reported four in 10 consumers in countries worldwide ranging from the United Arab Emirates to the UK and China think Italian food and wines best represent Italian-made products, ahead of fashion, cars and design, according to a research published on Monday during the 53rd edition of the International wine and spirits fair Vinitaly in Verona. The multi-country study drafted in cooperation with research company Nomisma was presented at the Sol&Agrifood fair on olive oil and beer held at Veronafiere until April 10 to coincide with Vinitaly. The analysis said that Italian food and beverages represent "quality" for four in 10 foreign consumers polled. They also evoke concepts like "tradition/culture", "health" and "style", the study found. Italian products that most attract foreign consumers include first and foremost pizza, pasta and extra-virgin olive oil, according to the research. In general, exports of Italian products with a Protected Designation of Origin (DOP) and Protected Geographical Indication (IGP) over the 2010-2017 period - including cheese, cured meat, fruit, vegetables and olive oil - went up 84%, from 1.9 billion to 3.5 billion euros registered in 2017.