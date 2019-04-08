Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 17:54

Genoa
Rock climbing worker falls and dies

Verona
Four in 10 foreigners say Italian wine, food top - poll

Rome
Rome residents protest council house for Roma

Verona
Wine grape production up 13.8% as prices plunge, Vinitaly

Milan
Life asked for mother, son in ex-footballer's death

Rome
Brembo opens new production facility in Nanjing

Rome
Working on talks between all Libya sides - Salvini

Bolzano
Jovanotti tells Messner his mountain gig will be green

Rome
Truth on Cucchi after 10 yrs - sister

Rome
Pope says has had doubts on faith

Rome
More income applications from Naples than Lombardy

"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

LecceLo sbarco
Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

BariOmicidio
Bari, donna uccisa e chiusa nell'armadio: chiesti 23 anni per il convivente

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano rapinato e a digiuno da una settimana: polizia lo fa ricoverare

PhotoNewsL'inziativa
«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

BrindisiTra Mesagne e Torre S.Susanna
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

PotenzaOccupazione
Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Gelateria Michel: quando i gelati sono scritti in dialetto

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Lecce, attacco ai politici «San Cataldo è stata abbandonata»

Verona

Wine grape production up 13.8% as prices plunge, Vinitaly

Red wines stable, Borsa Merci (Bmti)

Wine grape production up 13.8% as prices plunge, Vinitaly

Verona, April 8 - The production of wine grapes exceeded 70 million quintals in 2018 with a 13.8% increase on an annual basis, according to data released Monday during the 53rd International wine and spirits fair Vinitaly in Verona. The strong increase, following a poor year in 2017, has led to plummeting grape prices, according to the report 'Rapporto della Borsa Merci Telematica italiana (Bmti) on the prices of wine grapes in 2018, presented at the agriculture ministry's stand at Vinitaly. In particular, the price of grapes for the production of Franciacorta wines went down 28% in 2018 compared to 2017. Glera grapes for Prosecco Doc registered a 19% drop and grapes for Prosecco Docg Conegliano - Valdobbiadene went down 12%. Grapes used for the production of Tuscan reds fared better with stable prices for the grapes of Brunello di Montalcino and Nobile di Montepulciano and strong growth recorded for the grapes of Chianti Classico (+21%), according to the report. Piedmont registered a 5% increase for Moscato grapes and a slight downturn (-3%) for Barbera d'Asti (-3%), the study said. The report, Bmti stressed, provides an analysis of the prices of wine grapes in Italy in 2018 with the objective of guaranteeing the market's transparency to benefit companies, market watchdogs and policy makers.

