Life asked for mother, son in ex-footballer's death

Milan, April 8 - A Milan prosecutor on Monday requested life terms for a mother and son accused of killing ex third tier footballer Andrea La Rosa in late 2017. La Rosa, formerly also a manager at lower-tier Brugherio soccer club, disappeared on November 14 that year and his body was found in a barrel of petrol in the woman's car a month later. Raffaele Rullo and his mother Antonietta Biancaniello are also accused of trying to kill Rullo's wife. The pair are accused of killing La Rosa over a loan they did not want to pay back. Former Serie C footballer La Rosa had his throat cut and was partially dissolved in acid by his killers. La Rosa, 35, sporting director of lower-tier side Brugherio, was allegedly killed by Biancaniello, 59, and her 35-year-old son Rullo, from the rundown and crime-ridden Milan district of Quarto Oggiaro, after a row over a loan La Rosa had given the son. La Rosa went missing on November 14, 2017. His partially acid-eaten body was found in the boot of Biancaniello's car when she was stopped on a highway near Milan. Police said the pair decided to kill La Rosa because they did not want to pay back the loan he had given Rullo, who had become a friend of his. Police said the loan amounted to some 38,000 euros ($45,000). Rullo lured La Rosa into his cellar on a pretext and cut his throat, police said, and his mother was an accomplice to the murder. The pair bought acid to dissolve the body but only partly succeeded because they did not have enough of it. Biancaniello was reportedly on her way to get some more when she was stopped by police. La Rosa was still alive when he was put in the acid vat, prosecutors said. He died of "inhalation of fumes and his confinement in the vat", prosecutors said. Police said Rullo, an IT expert, looked up on the Internet how mafia boss Giovanni Brusca dissolved the 14-year-old son of an informant, Giuseppe Di Matteo, in acid in November 1996 after 25 months of captivity. Traces of the Web search for Brusca and Di Matteo were found on Rullo's computer, police said. The mother and son have been charged with premeditation in the murder. The pair intended to dismember La Rosa's body and then dissolve it in the acid, prosecutor said. They had bought a chain saw for this purpose, they said. Police also found in their home several phials of anaesthetic they presumably used to knock la Rosa out before cutting his throat. In all, also, police found 24 bottles of acid.