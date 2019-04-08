Brembo opens new production facility in Nanjing

Rome, April 8 - Italian braking systems company Brembo has opened a production centre in Nanjing, the capital of China's eastern Jiangsu province, to produce aluminum brake calipers and spindles for large European, Asian and US automakers in China, as well as local producers such as Nio, the "Chinese Tesla". The new plant is the result of 100 million euros in investment and is the company's third brake plant on Chinese soil, with over 450 employees on 67 production lines and a capacity for turning out more than two million pieces per year. Created according to the most advanced Industry 4.0 technologies and following the environmental dictates of the Carbon Disclosure Project, the factory integrates foundry and production, moving from raw materials to finished product across a surface area of more than 100,000 square metres (40,000 covered). "Today's inauguration consolidates Brembo's presence in one of the most strategic geographic areas for our growth and development," said Brembo president and leading shareholder Albero Bombassei, estimating that within five years China would become the group's top market. Brembo Executive Vice President Matteo Tiraboschi said the company had already opened a research-and-development centre in Nanjing in order to be closer to its Chinese producers, and said the centre is expected to expand. Italian Undersecretary for Economic Development Michele Geraci said the plant's opening comes at a time of excellent relations between Italy and Chin. "It is in line with economic accords signed during President Xi Jinping's visit to Rome," Geraci said, participating in the ribbon-cutting ceremony together with Italian Ambassador to China Ettore Francesco Sequi, Chinese Deputy Minister for Science and Technology Xu Nanping, and Nanjing Mayor Lan Shaomin. Brembo has been in China since 2001, and it currently operates in the country with four different companies. The newly inaugurated centre in Nanjing is located nearby a disc brake production plant that the company opened in 2012. Brembo revenue in China grew by 12% in 2018, reaching 302 million euros. On a global level the group closed the year with record earnings of more than 2.6 billion euros, up 7.2% on 2017 figures.