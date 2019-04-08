Jovanotti tells Messner his mountain gig will be green

Bolzano, April 9 - Pop star Jovanotti on Monday pledged that a gig he is set to give at Plan de Corones, in the Alto Adige mountains, in August will respect the environment. He was commenting after world famous climber Reinhold Messner, the first person to make a solo ascent of Mount Everest, called on him to cancel the concert and respect the silence of the mountain. "I won't argue with Messner about the mountain, I'd never dare to," Jovanotti said on his Facebook page. "But I have something to say about concerts and our project for the summer is serious and, above all, new, created carefully with environmental criteria that are not only possible today, they are also important to show to the public, above all, an audience like mine that is sensitive to issues of the day. "When I say that we are holding a rock event with environmental balance, it's not just talk".