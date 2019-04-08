Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 17:55

Genoa
Rock climbing worker falls and dies

Verona
Four in 10 foreigners say Italian wine, food top - poll

Rome
Rome residents protest council house for Roma

Verona
Wine grape production up 13.8% as prices plunge, Vinitaly

Milan
Life asked for mother, son in ex-footballer's death

Rome
Brembo opens new production facility in Nanjing

Rome
Working on talks between all Libya sides - Salvini

Bolzano
Jovanotti tells Messner his mountain gig will be green

Rome
Truth on Cucchi after 10 yrs - sister

Rome
Pope says has had doubts on faith

Rome
More income applications from Naples than Lombardy

IL CLUB MANAGER
"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

LecceLo sbarco
Migranti, in 18 arrivano in Salento a bordo di una barca a vela

BariOmicidio
Bari, donna uccisa e chiusa nell'armadio: chiesti 23 anni per il convivente

TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano rapinato e a digiuno da una settimana: polizia lo fa ricoverare

PhotoNewsL'inziativa
«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

BrindisiTra Mesagne e Torre S.Susanna
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

PotenzaOccupazione
Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Gelateria Michel: quando i gelati sono scritti in dialetto

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Lecce, attacco ai politici «San Cataldo è stata abbandonata»

Bolzano

Jovanotti tells Messner his mountain gig will be green

Famous climber asked pop star to respect 'silence of mountains'

Jovanotti tells Messner his mountain gig will be green

Bolzano, April 9 - Pop star Jovanotti on Monday pledged that a gig he is set to give at Plan de Corones, in the Alto Adige mountains, in August will respect the environment. He was commenting after world famous climber Reinhold Messner, the first person to make a solo ascent of Mount Everest, called on him to cancel the concert and respect the silence of the mountain. "I won't argue with Messner about the mountain, I'd never dare to," Jovanotti said on his Facebook page. "But I have something to say about concerts and our project for the summer is serious and, above all, new, created carefully with environmental criteria that are not only possible today, they are also important to show to the public, above all, an audience like mine that is sensitive to issues of the day. "When I say that we are holding a rock event with environmental balance, it's not just talk".

