Truth on Cucchi after 10 yrs - sister

Rome, April 8 - The truth has emerged about Rome draughtsman's Stefano Cucchi's police brutality death "has emerged in court after 10 years", his sister Ilaria said after a Carabiniere defendant-turned-witness said the man had been pushed to the floor hitting his head and then kicked in the face. "After 10 years of lies and cover-ups, the truth came into this courtroom told by the live voice of who was present that day," she said. Ilaria Cucchia also welcomed support from the commander of the Carabinieri who said the corps would stand as plaintiff in the case. "The statements and intentions expressed by the corps general commander make us finally feel less alone, he has lined up officially on the side of the truth," she said. Cucchi allegedly died of his injuries after being picked up on a minor drugs rap in 2009.