Pope says has had doubts on faith

Rock climbing worker falls and dies
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Rome
08 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 8 - Pope Francis said Sunday he had had many doubts on matters of faith, especially on why natural disasters claim innocent lives. "I have had many doubts, regarding calamities, for example. How have I emerged? I haven't come out alone, you can't come out alone from doubt that's why it's important to always have friends, a group, and speak to Jesus", he said.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su