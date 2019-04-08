More income applications from Naples than Lombardy

Rome, April 8 - The government has so far received more applications for its basic income benefit from Naples than from the whole of Lombardy, according to figures released Monday. Applications from Naples for the 'citizenship wage' have been more than 78,000, compared to 71,310 from the whole of Lombardy, the labour ministry said one month after applications were opened. In all, the applications from around Italy have been 806,000, the ministry said. Of these, some 32% have come from Campania, the region around Naples, and from Sicily, the ministry said.