Balocco gets suspect powder too

Turin, April 8 - A letter containing suspect powder, similar to those sent Friday to coffee maker Lavazza, sweet maker Ferrero and coffee maker Caffé Vergnano, was received Monday by sweet maker Balocco at its HQ at Fossano near Cuneo. Chemical hazard specialists from the NBCR police unit moved in to deal with the powder. Production is continuing and it was not necessary to evacuate the facility. Packages containing suspect powder were sent Thursday and Friday to the coffee maker Lavazza, the sweet maker Ferrero and the Caffe' Vergnano coffee maker. One package was sent to the new head offices of coffee maker Lavazza at the Nuvola (Cloud) building in Turin. According to emergency services some members of staff complained of respiratory problems. The package contained a message demanding money not to contaminate Lavazza coffee. The letter was sent from Belgium and written in English. Investigators said they were ruling out anarchists for the moment. The Nuvola recently hosted meetings by 'Biennale Democrazia', a Turin pro-democracy group that aims to encourage political participation among students. The group has faced protests from Turin's anticapitalist and anarchist circles, which are suspected in an explosive device sent to the city mayor and bullets sent to the prefect. The group is also housed in the same district where a nursery school housing a transnational anarchist squat was evicted earlier this year causing protests. Earlier Friday a suspect package, apparently similar to an explosive package sent to Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino this week, was delivered to a League member in the northern city on Friday, sources said. The package was sent to Alessandro Sciretti, the leader of the League in Turin's Circoscrizione 6 borough. Like the package to Appendino, it was signed "Scuola Diaz", the Genoa anti-globalist sleeping quarters that saw a brutal police raid at the G7 summit in 2001. Sciretti recently came under fire for referring to the Diaz when talking about the punishment protestors who caused major damage in the city in February 7 should face. Police had said they suspected the Appendino package was sent by anarchists. A suspect package, very similar to that sent to the Lavazza HQ earlier in the day, was sent to Nutella and sweets maker Ferrero's plant at Alba near Cuneo on Friday. It contained powder that will be analysed. A third similar package was sent Thursday to the Caffe' Vergnano plant at Santena near Turin.