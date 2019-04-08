Flu symptoms cost Italian 1.2 bn euros

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair
Rome
08 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 8 - Flu symptoms cost Italians an estimated 1.2 billion euros last year, a survey said Monday. From November 2018 to February 2019 the expenditure was 570 million euros, the survey said. The symptoms ranged form full-blonw flu to colds with sore throats and coughs that can also present in spring and summer, the survey said.
