Olive oil and beer star at Sol&Agrifood in Verona

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Verona
08 Aprile 2019
Verona, April 8 - High-quality products with a story to tell star at the Sol & Agrifood event dedicated to extra-virgin olive oil, food and artisanal beer held at the Fiera di Verona on April 7-10 to coincide with the 53rd edition of the International wine and spirits fair Vinitaly. The event, with buyers from 130 countries, is increasingly focusing on the so-called 'Horeca' channel - hotels, bars, restaurants and catering - with exhibition spaces including an 'Agorà' dedicated to the story-telling of the high-quality products on show. Novelties of the 2019 edition include a report on consumers of olive oil, high-quality food and artisanal beer drafted by the Observatory Veronafiere-Nomisma, the final event of Absolute Beginners by Sol d'Oro and Beerstrò, which focuses on the business side of the food and wine sector.
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su