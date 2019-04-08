Olive oil and beer star at Sol&Agrifood in Verona

Verona, April 8 - High-quality products with a story to tell star at the Sol & Agrifood event dedicated to extra-virgin olive oil, food and artisanal beer held at the Fiera di Verona on April 7-10 to coincide with the 53rd edition of the International wine and spirits fair Vinitaly. The event, with buyers from 130 countries, is increasingly focusing on the so-called 'Horeca' channel - hotels, bars, restaurants and catering - with exhibition spaces including an 'Agorà' dedicated to the story-telling of the high-quality products on show. Novelties of the 2019 edition include a report on consumers of olive oil, high-quality food and artisanal beer drafted by the Observatory Veronafiere-Nomisma, the final event of Absolute Beginners by Sol d'Oro and Beerstrò, which focuses on the business side of the food and wine sector.