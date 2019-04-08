Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair

Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 15:57

4,600 companies from 35 countries on April 7-10

Verona, April 8 - The 53rd International wine and spirits fair Vinitaly held in Verona on April 7-10 has been sold out since November. The year's edition of the event held at Veronafiere includes Vinitaly Design and an Organic Hall. The fair, which was organized after 40 promotional events held in Italy and abroad over the last year, is increasing in importance with a rising number of participants from all over the world. Overall, the fair is being in held over a space of 99,000 square meters with 130 new exhibitors for a total of 4,600 companies from 35 countries. Over 16,000 wines and spirits are being presented at Vinitaly. The organization of the event has remained unchanged with the fair at Veronafiere dedicated to business while events are being held for the public across Verona as part of 'Vinitaly and the City' on April 5-8. This successful combination has led to a growing number of professionals taking part in the fair while initiatives in Verona and around the city, which are tailor-made for conoisseurs, have been drawing crowds of wine lovers and visitors.

