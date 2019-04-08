Carabinieri head wants 'full light' shed on Cucchi case

Rome, April 8 - General Giovanni Nistri, the commander of the Carabinieri police force, has pledged he wants to get to the bottom of the death in custody of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in 2009. Police brutality is now suspected to have been the cause of death. For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-up. But one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death has accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. Eight Carabinieri officers risk being sent to trial over the suspected cover-up. Nistri pledged to get to the bottom of the case in a letter to Cucchi sister's Ilaria, who has staged a tireless campaign for justice for her brother. "We have the same impatience as you to see full light shed on every aspect of the death of your brother so that the it is possible to adopt the consequent measures against those who failed to do their duty and respect the oath they swore," Nistri said in the letter dated March 11, which La Repubblica published on Monday.