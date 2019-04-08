Man killed by ex's new partner

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair
08 Aprile 2019
Cesena, April 8 - A 44-year-old man was arrested around midnight Sunday on suspicion of killing his girlfriend's former partner in a fist fight near Cesena. The incident happened in a street at the coastal town of San Mauro Mare. The alleged murderer was taken to hospital because of injuries sustained in the fight. The victim was said to be aged 46.
