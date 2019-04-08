Soccer: Chievo chairman probed for financial woes

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair
08 Aprile 2019
Bologna, April 8 - Chievo Verona President Luca Campedelli has been placed under investigation for allegedly bogus bonus payments earned on inflated player transfers, judicial sources said Monday. The transfers were between Chievo and Cesena, they said. The Resto del Carlino newspaper said others were also under investigation. These include the former president of Cesena, Giorgio Lugaresi and ex-skipper Giampiero Ceccarelli, who had executive duties in the Romagna club that was declared bankrupt last summer.
