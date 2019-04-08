Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 15:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Verona
Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair

 
Verona
Olive oil and beer star at Sol&Agrifood in Verona

Olive oil and beer star at Sol&Agrifood in Verona

 
Verona

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair

 
Verona

Verona hosts 53rd Vinitaly fair

 
Rome
League claims top three most popular governors

League claims top three most popular governors

 
Rome
Flu symptoms cost Italian 1.2 bn euros

Flu symptoms cost Italian 1.2 bn euros

 
Turin
Balocco gets suspect powder too

Balocco gets suspect powder too

 
Rome
Cycling: Bettiol wins in Flanders

Cycling: Bettiol wins in Flanders

 
Cesena
Man killed by ex's new partner

Man killed by ex's new partner

 
Bologna
Soccer: Chievo chairman probed for financial woes

Soccer: Chievo chairman probed for financial woes

 
Turin
Mum of Po victim says killer shdn't have been out

Mum of Po victim says killer shdn't have been out

 

Il Biancorosso

IL CLUB MANAGER
"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"
Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariLa decisione del Gup
Violazione segreto di Stato, archiviata indagine su 2 giornalisti Gazzetta

Violazione segreto di Stato, archiviata indagine su 2 giornalisti Gazzetta

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Manduria, anziano rapinato e a digiuno da una settimana: polizia lo fa ricoverare

Manduria, anziano rapinato e a digiuno da una settimana: polizia lo fa ricoverare

 
PhotoNewsL'inziativa
«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

 
BrindisiTra Mesagne e Torre S.Susanna
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

 
LecceMusica
«Lu cunigghiu»: online il video del nuovo brano di Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro

«Lu cunigghiu»: online il video del nuovo brano di Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

 
MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

 
BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

 
Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave FOTO/VIDEO

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

Feltri: «Conte ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia». Arbore: «Ci teniamo all'eleganza»

A Bari gli 007 a caccia degli sporcaccioni: 42 multe in pochi giorni

A Bari gli 007 a caccia degli sporcaccioni: 42 multe in pochi giorni

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Edicola di Biccari contro Feltri: «Noi siamo eleganti e non vendiamo Libero»

Europee, c'è un pronipote di Mussolini candidato al Sud

Europee, c'è un pronipote di Mussolini candidato al Sud

Turin

Mum of Po victim says killer shdn't have been out

'Serious' says mother of Stefano Leo

Mum of Po victim says killer shdn't have been out

Turin, April 8 - The mother of a man stabbed to death on the banks of the River Po in February because he looked happy said Monday his killer should not have been at large when he committed the homicide. Said Mechaquat, a 27-year-old Italian with Moroccan roots who turned himself and confessed to the murder, should have been in jail because of a definitive conviction for domestic abuse. "It's a serious fact that the man who confessed to the crime should have been in jail months before," said Mariagrazia Chiri, mother of Stefano Leo. A Turin judge on Friday apologised that Mechaquat was not in detention. Edmondo Barelli Innocenti, the president of Turin's court of appeal, apologised to the family of Leo, a young man who happened to be walking on the banks of the river. But he added that this "does not make it possible to say that the court of appeal shares responsibility for the homicide", saying that the court is badly short staffed. "I'm here to take slaps to the face but do not write that it is all the magistrates' fault," Barelli said. "The mass of work that needs to be got through is so big that the ministry should hire clerks and assistants because that's what we need". Mechaquat told prosecutors that he wanted to kill someone because he was depressed after splitting up with his ex wife.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati