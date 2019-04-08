Man arrested for woman found dead in canal

Modena, April 8 - A man gave himself up to police in Modena Sunday evening over a woman found dead in a canal in the northern Italian city earlier in the day. Leopoldo Salici, 41, is accused of beating 40-year-old Nigerian prostitute Benedita San to death with an iron bar and then dumping her in the canal. The murder came after a row over unwanted or unfinished sex, police said. San's bosy was found in stradello Toni, in the hamlet of Albareto.