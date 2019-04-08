EU governors are bad company,not right-wing parties -Salvini

Milan, April 8 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday dismissed talk that he was entertaining bad company with his meeting in Milan with the heads of other European right-wing parties in Milan. "There is no bad company at the table," Salvini told a press conference at the gathering entitled 'Towards a Common Sense Europe, Peoples Rise Up'. "Bad company are the people who govern Europe". Among the figures taking part in the event, seen as an alliance-building initiative ahead of May's European elections, are Jörg Meuthen of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Anders Vistisen of the Danish People's Party and Olli Kotro of the Finns Party. Salvini has come under fire from several quarters over his European allies, including Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio, the leader of his government coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S).