We're aiming to be top group in Europe - Salvini

Milan, April 8 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said that he is aiming to form the biggest group in the European Parliament with May's elections as he met in Milan with the heads of other European right-wing parties. "The aim is to become the top European group, the most numerous," Salvini told a press conference at the gathering entitled 'Towards a Common Sense Europe, Peoples Rise Up'. "Our aim is to win and change Europe". Among the figures taking part in the event, an alliance-building initiative ahead of May's European elections, are Jörg Meuthen of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Anders Vistisen of the Danish People's Party and Olli Kotro of the Finns Party. Salvini said he would head the League's list in all of Italy's constituencies for the European election. He also said that the outcome would not affect the League's coalition government with the 5-Star Movement (M5S).