DEF economic blueprint to be approved Tuesday - Conte

(see related story on Di Maio and Salvini) Rome, April 8 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Monday that his cabinet will approve the government's new DEF economic blueprint on Tuesday. "An intense week in which we will make important decisions is starting," Conte said in a Facebook post. "We are sorting out the final details of the DEF measures, which we will approved tomorrow in the cabinet, while we are ready to give a response to the savers who were victims of the bank crises. "I point out that a fund of 1.5 billion euros was set up for them in the (2019) budget law".