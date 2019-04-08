Cancel process for Turkey's EU accession - Salvini

Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 13:58

"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

"Contro di noi fan tutti la partita della vita"
Scala spiega la battuta d'arresto del Bari

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

PhotoNewsL'inziativa
«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

«TrashChallenge» a Foggia, così i giovani ripuliscono la città

 
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino
Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

Auto contro muretto: muore 36enne nel Brindisino

 
LecceMusica
«Lu cunigghiu»: online il video del nuovo brano di Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro

«Lu cunigghiu»: online il video del nuovo brano di Rachele Andrioli e Rocco Nigro

 
BariLa visita
Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

 
MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

 
TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

 
BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

 
Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Potenza, auto sbatte contro guard rail e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave FOTO/VIDEO

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

Feltri: «Conte ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia». Arbore: «Ci teniamo all'eleganza»

A Bari gli 007 a caccia degli sporcaccioni: 42 multe in pochi giorni

A Bari gli 007 a caccia degli sporcaccioni: 42 multe in pochi giorni

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Europee, c'è un pronipote di Mussolini candidato al Sud

Europee, c'è un pronipote di Mussolini candidato al Sud

Vinitaly, siparietto Conte-Emiliano. «A che Pd sei?» «Al dodicesimo»

Vinitaly, siparietto tra Conte ed Emiliano. «A che Pd sei?» «Al dodicesimo»

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Politecnico, Conte torna a Bari per l'inaugurazione dell'anno accademico

Milan

Cancel process for Turkey's EU accession - Salvini

League leader meets heads of other right-wing parties in Milan

Cancel process for Turkey's EU accession - Salvini

Milan, April 8 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday called for Turkey's application to join the EU to be definitively rejected as he met with the heads of other European right-wing parties in Milan. "Turkey is not in Europe and it never will be," Salvini told a press conference at the gathering entitled 'Towards a Common Sense Europe, Peoples Rise Up'. "The accession process should be cancelled. It should be definitively stopped". Among the figures taking part in the event are Jörg Meuthen of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Anders Vistisen of the Danish People's Party and Olli Kotro of the Finns Party.

