Cancel process for Turkey's EU accession - Salvini

Milan, April 8 - Deputy Premier, Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini on Monday called for Turkey's application to join the EU to be definitively rejected as he met with the heads of other European right-wing parties in Milan. "Turkey is not in Europe and it never will be," Salvini told a press conference at the gathering entitled 'Towards a Common Sense Europe, Peoples Rise Up'. "The accession process should be cancelled. It should be definitively stopped". Among the figures taking part in the event are Jörg Meuthen of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Anders Vistisen of the Danish People's Party and Olli Kotro of the Finns Party.