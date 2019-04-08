Soccer: Juventus are one point from Serie A title

Rome, April 8 - Juventus are just one point away from winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive Serie A title after stretching their lead at the top of table by beating AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday. The Turin giants have 84 points with seven games to go after goals by Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean gave them a comeback win at home after Krzysztof Piatek had put Milan in front. Second-placed Napoli are 20 points behind after drawing 1-1 at home with Genoa on Sunday. That means a draw at SPAL next weekend will suffice for Juve to clinch the title with six matches to spare. Third-placed Inter drew 0-0 at the San Siro with surpise-package Atalanta in an important match for the battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. Atalanta have 52 points, the same tally as fourth-placed Milan and five fewer than Inter. AS Roma have 51 points after a 1-0 win at Sampdoria. Lazio, who have a game in hand, have 49 after a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.