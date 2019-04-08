Lunedì 08 Aprile 2019 | 11:41

Rome
Soccer: Juventus are one point from Serie A title

Rome
Salvini, Di Maio continue sparring

Rome
1 of 5 Italian 13-yr-olds smokes - survey

Rome
Zanotti freed in Syria says Conte

Rome
Zanotti freed in Syria says Conte

Rome
Zanotti freed in Syria says Conte

Rome
Flat tax in budget reform says Tria

Milan
Those who brought MPS low must pay - Di Maio

Rome
Broad agreement with EC on DEF - Tria

Milan
Concern on League ties to Holocaust deniers - Di Maio

Rome
Libya: talk to all but reconciliation - Di Maio

SERIE D
Nocerina - Bari: segui la diretta

PotenzaOccupazione
Il «no profit» in Basilicata crea più lavoro della Fiat

MateraViolenza in famiglia
Matera, ferisce con il bastone della tenda moglie e figlio: arrestato

TarantoIl siderurgico
Taranto, immunità all’ex Ilva: ora a decidere è Mattarella

LecceLa rabbia degli imprenditori
Lecce, attacco ai politici «San Cataldo è stata abbandonata»

FoggiaAssicurazioni
Foggia, caos polizze auto: nuovi aumenti del 22%

BrindisiIl risarcimento
Brindisi, il Comune chiede alla Scu 100mila euro di danni

BatIl fenomeno
Trani, parcheggiatori abusivi in azione vicino al Tribunale

BariLe festività
Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Ex Ilva, Melucci frena: a stretto giro nessuna ordinanza di chiusura

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Bari, auto si ribalta e si schianta sull'A14: 2 morti e un ferito grave

Feltri attacca Conte e offende i foggiani: «Signore ben vestito nonostante sia di Foggia»

A Bari gli 007 a caccia degli sporcaccioni: 42 multe in pochi giorni

Vinitaly, siparietto Conte-Emiliano. «A che Pd sei?» «Al dodicesimo»

Zampina gratis a Pasquetta, Sammichele prepara la festa

Potenza, auto si ribalta e finisce in un cortile: morto 42enne

Europee, c'è un pronipote di Mussolini candidato al Sud

Rome

Second-placed Napoli held 1-1 at home by Genoa

Rome, April 8 - Juventus are just one point away from winning an unprecedented eighth consecutive Serie A title after stretching their lead at the top of table by beating AC Milan 2-1 on Saturday. The Turin giants have 84 points with seven games to go after goals by Paulo Dybala and Moise Kean gave them a comeback win at home after Krzysztof Piatek had put Milan in front. Second-placed Napoli are 20 points behind after drawing 1-1 at home with Genoa on Sunday. That means a draw at SPAL next weekend will suffice for Juve to clinch the title with six matches to spare. Third-placed Inter drew 0-0 at the San Siro with surpise-package Atalanta in an important match for the battle to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League. Atalanta have 52 points, the same tally as fourth-placed Milan and five fewer than Inter. AS Roma have 51 points after a 1-0 win at Sampdoria. Lazio, who have a game in hand, have 49 after a 2-2 draw with Sassuolo.

