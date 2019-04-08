Salvini, Di Maio continue sparring

Rome, April 8 - Deputy Premiers Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini continued to spar at the weekend, with the pledge to introduce a two-tier flat tax the latest issue to highlight differences between the leaders of the parties supporting Premier Giuseppe Conte's government. Interior Minister and League leader Di Maio is demanding that the flat tax, which features in the contract of government, should feature in the new DEF economic blueprint that the government will release shortly. "The flat tax is a priority for us and it's in the (government's) programme," Salvini said. "Being as we respect the contract and approve what is in it, we demand that others do the same on the subject of tax". Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) replied that "we are always true to the contract, others less so". Speaking to State broadcaster RAI on Sunday, Labour and Industry Minister Di Maio said the M5S was "not a barrier" to the reform, while adding that "the flat tax should be approved, but without helping the rich". In a letter published in Monday's Corriere della Sera, Di Maio said that "there is no tension from the side of M5S, and, therefore, from the senior partner in the executive". But he also said he hoped episodes of "rudeness" against some M5S ministers would not reoccur.