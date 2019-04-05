Zanotti freed in Syria says Conte

Rome, April 5 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Friday announced the release of Italian hostage Sergio Zanotti, kidnapped in Syria in April 2016. "Sergio Zanotti appears in good general condition and in a few days will return to Italy, to Rome," he said. Zanotti was a 56-year-old businessman from Brescia. Conte said "at the end of a complex and delicate intelligence, investigative and diplomatic activity, conducted in a synergic manner, today we managed to obtain the liberation of Sergio Zanotti, kidnapped in Syria in April 2016. "Our compatriot appears in good general condition and in a few hours will return to Italy, to Rome. "A further success for our institutions, and in particular for (foreign intelligence agency) AISE. "I give them my keenest and most deeply felt thanks".