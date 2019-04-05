1 of 5 Italian 13-yr-olds smokes - survey
Rome
05 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 5 - One out of five Italian 13-year-olds smokes, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Friday. Bans on selling to minors have not had any effect and there were still "too many cigarettes circulating in schools," the ISS said. It also said there had been a "boom" in e-cigarettes.
