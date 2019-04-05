Suspect package sent to Lavazza HQ

Turin, April 5 - A suspect package was sent to the new head offices of coffee maker Lavazza at the Nuvola (Cloud) building in Turin on Friday. According to emergency services some members of staff complained of respiratory problems. The Nuvola recently hosted meetings by 'Biennale Democrazia', a Turin pro-democracy group that aims to encourage political participation among students. The group has faced protests from Turin's anticapitalist and anarchist circles, which are suspected in an explosive device sent to the city mayor and bullets sent to the prefect. The group is also housed in the same district where a nursery school housing a transnational anarchist squat was evicted earlier this year causing protests. Earlier Friday a suspect package, apparently similar to an explosive package sent to Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino this week, was delivered to a League member in the northern city on Friday, sources said. The package was sent to Alessandro Sciretti, the leader of the League in Turin's Circoscrizione 6 borough. Like the package to Appendino, it was signed "Scuola Diaz", the Genoa anti-globalist sleeping quarters that saw a brutal police raid at the G7 summit in 2001. Sciretti recently came under fire for referring to the Diaz when talking about the punishment protestors who caused major damage in the city in February 7 should face. Police had said they suspected the Appendino package was sent by anarchists.