Those who brought MPS low must pay - Di Maio

05 Aprile 2019
Milan, April 5 - Those who brought Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) bank to the brink of bankruptcy must pay, Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "It is clear and evident for me that those who reduced the bank to those conditions must pay," he said. MPS, Italy's third-biggest and the world's oldest bank, had to undergo a precautionary recapitalisation after coming to the verge of crisis due to a huge stock of non-performing loans among other woes. "We'll weigh what to do as government at the shareholders' meeting," DI Maio said.
