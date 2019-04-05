Broad agreement with EC on DEF - Tria

Rome, April 5 - There is "broad agreement" with the European Commission that the goals of the DEF economic blueprint comply with EU rules, Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday. "According to the scheme of the DEF which we will present, there is broad agreement that there is compliance with the objectives, then we'll see in June, but we shouldn't have any problems," he said. Tria was answering a question as to whether the DEF will be enough to avert a request from the EC for a supplementary budget.