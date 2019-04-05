Flat tax in budget reform says Tria
Rome
05 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 5 - Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Friday "the flat tax will be done in a reform studied for the September budget in which there will be a readjustment of the tax system and also that of spending". Asked if the flat tax would be in the 2020 budget bill, he said "it will appear in the reform that will be drafted with the budget law, but it is obviously envisaged." The government, and especially junior partner the League, has vowed to introduce a dual rate flat tax for personal income tax IRPEF next year. The senior partner, the 5-Star Movement (M5S), agrees that this is a priority to help stoke growth.
