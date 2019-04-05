Libya: talk to all but reconciliation - Di Maio

Flat tax in budget reform says Tria
Rome
05 Aprile 2019
Rome, April 5 - Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday Italy was willing to talk to all of Libya's warring factions. But he stressed the importance of "reconciliation". Di Maio also said "we must not repeat the mistakes of the past".
