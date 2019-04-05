Not resigned to zero growth - Di Maio

Flat tax in budget reform says Tria
Milan, April 5 - The government is not resigned to zero growth this year, Deputy Premier and Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio said Friday. "We aren't resigned to zero growth," he said at the Milan Chamber of Commerce. "We are working to face an economic situation that is not one of the best. The European locomotive is slowing down and then there are tariffs. These two factors have contributed to the slowdown in growth." Di Maio added that the government would not raise VAT.
