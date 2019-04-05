Concern on League ties to Holocaust deniers - Di Maio

Milan, April 5 - Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday "I'm concerned about this ultraright drift at a European level with political forces that will be part of the group the League will ally with, which go so far as to deny the Holocaust in some cases". He said "we're talking about parliamentary groups who have left the parliament when the Holocaust massacres and what they did in the concentration camps were being commemorated, and so when I see these things I am worried. "It is my duty as a political force and political head of the M5S to say that those things do not belong to me, in fact we will create a single and independent group in parliament with other civic movements like our and we won't be with these ultraright (forces), which worry me a lot when it comes to ideological clashes". League leader Matteo Salvini is seeking alliances with other rightist 'sovereigntist' leaders and groups like France's Marine Le Pen, Hungary's Viktor Orban, Alternative for Germany (AfD) and Poland's Law and Justice party, among others, ahead of the May European elections.