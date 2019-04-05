Venerdì 05 Aprile 2019 | 18:31

Rome
Flat tax in budget reform says Tria

Milan
Those who brought MPS low must pay - Di Maio

Rome
Broad agreement with EC on DEF - Tria

Milan
Concern on League ties to Holocaust deniers - Di Maio

Rome
Libya: talk to all but reconciliation - Di Maio

Milan
Not resigned to zero growth - Di Maio

Turin
Suspect package sent to Lavazza HQ

Dinard
Joint declaration on Libya my goal - Moavero at G7

Rome
Berlusconi sentence-rigging probe asked to be dropped

Rome
2 kids, mothers transferred from Alan Kurdi

Trieste
Working on crewless ships says Fincantieri

BariPolitica
Bari, deserto il Consiglio comunale sulla Cassa prestanza

BrindisiLa decisione
Brindisi, sì dei giudici a risarcimento a Provincia per polveri carbone

BatTutti giovanissimi
Controlli cc nelle piazze di spaccio a Barletta: 3 arresti

LecceA Patù
Getta 5 gattini nel bidone della spazzatura, 3 muoiono: denunciato 68enne salentino

TarantoOltre all'ex Ilva
Taranto, in quartiere Tamburi agenti inquinanti più alti rispetto al 2018

PotenzaLavoro
Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

MateraTra Policoro e Scanzano J.
GdF sequestra beni e denaro a clan jonico guidato da ex cc

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Picchiano connazionale con un tubo per rapinarlo: arrestati 2 rumeni a Cerignola

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Taranto, esagitato a torso nudo aggredisce 5 vigili urbani, Meloni: «È follia»

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

Bari, controlli polizia: arrestato gambiano, aveva ansiolitico che mixato con alcol diventa «eroina low cost» 

Nardò, con il taglio stipendi i consiglieri M5s comprano un pulmino

Taranto, esagitato a torso nudo aggredisce 5 vigili urbani, Meloni: «È follia»

Dinard, April 5 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday on his arrival at a G7 meeting in France that they would talk about Libya and "my objective is to reach a joint declaration of the G7 foreign ministers on Libya". Libya is in fresh turmoil as Tripoli militia gear to beta back an offensive from Eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar. Militias in western Libya vowed Friday to confront rival army commander Haftar's attempt to seize the capital, Tripoli, raising fears of renewed civil war in the oil-rich nation as the U.N. chief shuttled between the two sides, seeking to avert a major confrontation. The escalation comes after forces of Haftar, who runs the self-styled Libya National Army that is based in the country's east, pushed westward, bringing them closer to rival militias, which control Tripoli. The prospect of renewed fighting comes as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting Libya. On Friday, Guterres arrived in eastern Libya, which is the seat of a rival administration and parliament that Haftar is aligned with. Guterres met with Agila Saleh, the head of the east-based parliament, and is due to meet Haftar before leaving Libya, according to spokesman Abdullah Ablahig. On Thursday, Guterres appealed for "military and political and verbal de-escalation - and the recognition that ... there is no military solution for the problems in Libya."

