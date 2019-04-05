Joint declaration on Libya my goal - Moavero at G7

Dinard, April 5 - Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Friday on his arrival at a G7 meeting in France that they would talk about Libya and "my objective is to reach a joint declaration of the G7 foreign ministers on Libya". Libya is in fresh turmoil as Tripoli militia gear to beta back an offensive from Eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar. Militias in western Libya vowed Friday to confront rival army commander Haftar's attempt to seize the capital, Tripoli, raising fears of renewed civil war in the oil-rich nation as the U.N. chief shuttled between the two sides, seeking to avert a major confrontation. The escalation comes after forces of Haftar, who runs the self-styled Libya National Army that is based in the country's east, pushed westward, bringing them closer to rival militias, which control Tripoli. The prospect of renewed fighting comes as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres is visiting Libya. On Friday, Guterres arrived in eastern Libya, which is the seat of a rival administration and parliament that Haftar is aligned with. Guterres met with Agila Saleh, the head of the east-based parliament, and is due to meet Haftar before leaving Libya, according to spokesman Abdullah Ablahig. On Thursday, Guterres appealed for "military and political and verbal de-escalation - and the recognition that ... there is no military solution for the problems in Libya."