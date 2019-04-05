Berlin requests port of safety for Sea Eye ship

Venerdì 05 Aprile 2019 | 18:31

Rome
Flat tax in budget reform says Tria

Milan
Those who brought MPS low must pay - Di Maio

Rome
Broad agreement with EC on DEF - Tria

Milan
Concern on League ties to Holocaust deniers - Di Maio

Rome
Libya: talk to all but reconciliation - Di Maio

Milan
Not resigned to zero growth - Di Maio

Turin
Suspect package sent to Lavazza HQ

Dinard
Joint declaration on Libya my goal - Moavero at G7

Rome
Berlusconi sentence-rigging probe asked to be dropped

Rome
2 kids, mothers transferred from Alan Kurdi

Trieste
Working on crewless ships says Fincantieri

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariPolitica
Bari, deserto il Consiglio comunale sulla Cassa prestanza

BrindisiLa decisione
Brindisi, sì dei giudici a risarcimento a Provincia per polveri carbone

BatTutti giovanissimi
Controlli cc nelle piazze di spaccio a Barletta: 3 arresti

LecceA Patù
Getta 5 gattini nel bidone della spazzatura, 3 muoiono: denunciato 68enne salentino

TarantoOltre all'ex Ilva
Taranto, in quartiere Tamburi agenti inquinanti più alti rispetto al 2018

PotenzaLavoro
Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

MateraTra Policoro e Scanzano J.
GdF sequestra beni e denaro a clan jonico guidato da ex cc

FoggiaNel Foggiano
Picchiano connazionale con un tubo per rapinarlo: arrestati 2 rumeni a Cerignola

Taranto: incendio in appartamento quartiere Paolo VI, morti 2 anziani coniugi

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Mola di Bari, problemi cardiaci per 30enne con sindrome di Chiari: operato a casa

Taranto, esagitato a torso nudo aggredisce 5 vigili urbani, Meloni: «È follia»

Bari, cade dal balcone mentre fa pulizie: grave una donna

In Puglia e Basilicata più scorie e radiazioni che in zone con centrali atomiche

Potenza, bar cerca personale ma non si presenta nessuno

Bari, controlli polizia: arrestato gambiano, aveva ansiolitico che mixato con alcol diventa «eroina low cost» 

Nardò, con il taglio stipendi i consiglieri M5s comprano un pulmino

Taranto, esagitato a torso nudo aggredisce 5 vigili urbani, Meloni: «È follia»

Berlin

Berlin requests port of safety for Sea Eye ship

Salvini has said migrant-rescue ship won't dock in Italy

Berlin requests port of safety for Sea Eye ship

Berlin, April 5 - Berlin said Friday that it is calling for the Alan Kurdi, a ship run by the German NGO Sea Eye that has rescued 64 asylum seekers in the Mediterranean, to be assigned a port of safety as soon as possible. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who had closed Italy's ports to NGO-run search-and-rescue ships, said Thursday that Germany should deal with the problem. So far, the vessel's captain has respected the order issued by the Italian interior ministry not to enter Italy's territorial waters. "We have asked the European Commission to take over coordination of the Alan Kurdi and consider the need for the ship to enter a port of safety as soon as possible," a German interior ministry spokesperson said. A German foreign minister spokesperson, meanwhile, said that "we are in direct contact with our Italian partners" about the ship. A European Commission spokesperson said that the EU executive was following the case and had requested the creation of a coordination group. Germany also said it was willing to take some of the migrants on board the vessel. The Alan Kurdi is currently reported to be zigzagging about 12 nautical miles from the Italian island of Lampedusa, respecting an Italian interior ministry warning Thursday that its course was to be considered "not inoffensive" to Italy, sources said. The ship has yet to obtain from the Roma coast guard maritime coordination centre an authorisation to enter Italy's territorial waters. At Lampedusa, coast guard motor launches and finance guard vessels are said to be monitoring the situation, local sources said. Lampedusa is a stepping stone island for migrants, closer to Libya than to Sicily. It has borne the brunt of migrant landings over the past few years.

