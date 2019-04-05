Berlusconi sentence-rigging probe asked to be dropped

Rome, April 5 - Rome prosecutors on Friday requested the shelving of a probe into ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi on alleged sentence-rigging at the Council of State, Italy's highest administrative court. Last month the three-time former premier and media magnate was placed under investigation for alleged corruption in legal procedures. The case concerns a ruling on March 3, 2016, by the Council of State, Italy's top administrative court, that annulled the obligation for the ex-premier's holding company to sell a stake held in financial services group Mediolanum. Berlusconi's lawyer Niccolo Ghedini told media outlets that he was sure the case would be dropped.