Working on crewless ships says Fincantieri

Trieste, April 5 - Italian shipbuilding giant Fincantieri said Friday it was working on crewless ships. "We are working on ships, not of great dimensions, without crew on board, and we are already at an advanced stage," CEO Giuseppe Bono told shareholders. He added that the group is also building electrically powered ferries to be used "on brief trips, where there are nearby islands". He said they weer working on the batteries which would be replaced at the destination, and they already had one order, from the MSC Yacht Club. photo: President Giampiero Massolo (R) with Bono